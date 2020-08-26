Colts WR Parris Campbell in concussion protocol after car crash

The bumpy road to Parris Campbell's career took another hit Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Colts receiver was in a minor car accident on his way to the team facility Wednesday, and he is in the concussion protocol, per the team.

A 2019 second-round pick, Campbell dealt with several injuries during his rookie campaign, including a broken hand, a sports hernia and a broken foot that ultimately landed him on IR in December.

In seven games as a rookie, the Ohio State product compiled 18 receptions for 127 yards and a TD.

This offseason, the coaching staff has glowed about Campbell's return, with coach Frank Reich stating earlier this month that the wideout was starting to resemble the playmaking receiver they'd believed they'd drafted.

Now, he's dealing with a car accident that has him in concussion protocol.