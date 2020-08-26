Sony Michel (foot) departs PUP list, returns to Patriots practice

Sony Michel's stay on the physically unable to perform list is over.

The Patriots running back was officially removed from the PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted Michel was splitting reps with fellow running back Damien Harris during practice.

Michel underwent foot surgery in the offseason, resulting in his placement on the PUP list following a season in which he appeared in all 16 games but failed to break four yards per carry. As New England's ideal lead back (in an offense that tends to somewhat diminish such a role), the importance of his presence doesn't have to be explained in depth.