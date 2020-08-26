Around the NFL

Sony Michel (foot) departs PUP list, returns to Patriots practice

Published: Aug 26, 2020
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Sony Michel's stay on the physically unable to perform list is over.

The Patriots running back was officially removed from the PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted Michel was splitting reps with fellow running back Damien Harris during practice.

Michel underwent foot surgery in the offseason, resulting in his placement on the PUP list following a season in which he appeared in all 16 games but failed to break four yards per carry. As New England's ideal lead back (in an offense that tends to somewhat diminish such a role), the importance of his presence doesn't have to be explained in depth.

New England added veteran Lamar Miller earlier this month, but also decided to ease him back into football activities after his 2019 season ended before it really began due to a torn ACL. Miller remains on the PUP list, but with Michel back alongside the usual suspects -- James White, Rex Burkhead -- that's one more running back available for an offense still finding its footing in a post-Tom Brady world.

