Around the NFL

Dolphins releasing RB Kalen Ballage after two seasons 

Published: Aug 26, 2020 at 09:07 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Running back Kalen Ballage had a disappointing run with the Miami Dolphins and it's come to a close.

Ballage has been informed by the Dolphins that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night.

Ballage, a fourth-round pick in 2018, is coming off a sub-par 2019 in which he played in 12 games with six starts but mustered up only 135 yards with a 1.8 yards-per-carry average. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in rushing.

The 24-year-old, who has 326 yards on 110 career carries and four rushing touchdowns, will now look for a fresh start elsewhere.

Related Content

Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting
news

Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting

Following the Detroit Lions canceling their practice on Tuesday and the NBA/WNBA postponing playoff games Wednesday, the Washington Football Team is postponing Thursday's scrimmage. 
After two teams showed interest months ago, no action on Colin Kaepernick front
news

After two teams showed interest months ago, no action on Colin Kaepernick front

In June, a pair of AFC teams showed interest in potentially signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but there has been "no action the last two months," NFL Network's Mike Silver reported on Wednesday. 
A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals
news

A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green is back on the practice field for the first time since injuring his hamstring early last week.
Chiefs hoping to make Arrowhead Stadium a polling location on Nov. 3
news

Chiefs hoping to make Arrowhead Stadium a polling location on Nov. 3

NFL Votes is a league initiative along with players to encourage voting and civic engagement. The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to take that initiative to the next level. 
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football training camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey pledges $1 million donation to Nashville school

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is donating $1 million to a school in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee to help with resources.
Giants rookie safety Xavier McKinney to have surgery to repair broken foot
news

Giants rookie safety Xavier McKinney to have surgery to repair broken foot

Xavier McKinney will start his rookie season in street clothes. The Giants safety suffered a fracture to his left foot and will undergo surgery, the team announced Wednesday. The injury will likely sideline McKinney for 10 or so weeks, per Ian Rapoport.
Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery (32) looks up from the field during a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears won the game 20-13. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

David Montgomery suffers groin strain at Bears practice; severity unknown

A cornerstone of the Chicago Bears offense went down with an injury during Wednesday's practice. Running back David Montgomery was carted away from practice after suffering a groin strain. 
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell watches from the sideline near the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Le'Veon Bell disputes Adam Gase's claim he was pulled from practice as precaution

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell disputed coach Adam Gase's claim that he pulled him from practice as a precaution due to a tight hamstring.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
news

Colts WR Parris Campbell in concussion protocol after car crash

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has landed in the concussion protocol after a minor accident, the team announced.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills , Saturday December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Bills 24-17. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Sony Michel (foot) departs PUP list, returns to Patriots practice

Patriots running back Sony Michel is officially off the PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reports.
Texans adjusting schedule as Houston braces for Hurricane Laura to make landfall
news

Texans adjusting schedule as Houston braces for Hurricane Laura to make landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to barrel into Eastern Texas and Louisiana. In response, the Texans will leave early Wednesday to ensure everyone gets home safely and meet virtually Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL