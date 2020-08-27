Dolphins releasing RB Kalen Ballage after two seasons 

Running back Kalen Ballage had a disappointing run with the Miami Dolphins and it's come to a close.

Ballage has been informed by the Dolphins that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night.

Ballage, a fourth-round pick in 2018, is coming off a sub-par 2019 in which he played in 12 games with six starts but mustered up only 135 yards with a 1.8 yards-per-carry average. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in rushing.