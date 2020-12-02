Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Adam Thielen is back from his one-week absence.

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have activated Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier Wednesday that Thielen will be "ready to go" Sunday against the Jaguars.

Thielen missed Minnesota's Week 12 win over Carolina due to his placement on the list. His sudden departure under NFL-NFLPA protocols followed his best outing of the season in a 31-28 loss to Dallas, in which Thielen caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Thielen returns to a receiving corps that has increasingly featured rookie Justin Jefferson of late. The first-year pass-catcher currently ranks eighth in receiving yards with 918, creating a dynamic duo at the position for the Vikings.

