Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 01:06 PM
Adam Thielen is back from his one-week absence.

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have activated Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier Wednesday that Thielen will be "ready to go" Sunday against the Jaguars.

Thielen missed Minnesota's Week 12 win over Carolina due to his placement on the list. His sudden departure under NFL-NFLPA protocols followed his best outing of the season in a 31-28 loss to Dallas, in which Thielen caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Thielen returns to a receiving corps that has increasingly featured rookie Justin Jefferson of late. The first-year pass-catcher currently ranks eighth in receiving yards with 918, creating a dynamic duo at the position for the Vikings.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • The Philadelphia Eagles activated tight end Zach Ertz from injured reserve and WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed offensive tackle Lane Johnson on IR and added cornerback Kevon Seymour to the practice squad. Ertz has been sidelined since Week 7 with an ankle injury.
  • The Steelers placed center Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list, keeping him out of their Wednesday afternoon game against the Ravens. Pittsburgh will start ﻿J.C. Hassenauer﻿ at center, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. Running back Wendell Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle were elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster as COVID-19 replacements.
  • New York Giants coach Joe Judge said quarterback Colt McCoy will take the majority of first-team reps in practice Wednesday, with some going to Clayton Thorson﻿, while Daniel Jones recovers from a hamstring injury.
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa participated in the open portion of practice Wednesday, wearing black tape around his left wrist and lower part of his left thumb. He missed Week 12 after jamming his thumb in practice.

