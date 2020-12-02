Around the NFL

Daniel Jones (hamstring) doesn't participate in Giants' Wednesday practice

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 03:43 PM
Nick Shook

Nick Shook

﻿Daniel Jones﻿' outside shot at playing in Week 13 has begun with a DNP.

Jones (hamstring) did not participate in New York's Wednesday practice session, per the team's official injury report. He was the Giants' lone non-participant.

With "more question marks than answers" regarding Jones (as coach Joe Judge said earlier this week), the Giants' injury report will warrant close attention through Friday. Though we have a rare Wednesday game set to kick off in Pittsburgh, Jones is fortunate that it does not involve his team.

If today was a game day, Jones might not be able to play.

"I'm not sure," Jones told reporters, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "I think luckily there's not a game today."

The Giants squeaked past the Bengals in Week 12, with ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ replacing the injured Jones and completing 6 of 10 passes for 31 yards. They'll face a much greater task when they meet the 8-3 Seahawks on Sunday.

