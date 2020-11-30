Giants QB Daniel Jones avoided major hamstring injury, has outside shot to play vs. Seattle

The New York Giants got a modicum of positive news regarding ﻿Daniel Jones﻿' hamstring injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests on Jones' hamstring show the QB avoided major injury.

The signal-caller has an outside chance of playing in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, but the team will have a better idea of his availability in the coming days, Rapoport added.

Jones tweaked the hamstring midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He exited after an awkward pass, with backup ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ finishing up the field-goal drive. On the Giants' next possession, Jones tried to return but looked gimpy and left again for good after just two plays.

McCoy, who started one game for Washington in 2019, would get the start if Jones indeed is not ready to go versus the Seahawks. The 34-year-old QB went 6-of-10 passing for 31 yards in relief versus the Bengals. After finishing the first drive with a field goal, the Giants scored two additional field goals on five possessions with McCoy at the helm to outdistance the two-win Bengals.

The Giants sit atop the NFC East heading into tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Seahawks. Big Blue has a tough slate ahead with games against Seattle, Arizona, Cleveland and Baltimore on tap before finishing up with Dallas.