We'll get through this! The five stages of rebuilding

We can delude ourselves as fans. It does not make us bad or stupid people. It's the price of eternal optimism: There is no problem too big to be solved by an underrated free-agent signing or fifth-round pick with upside. These are the fans who take Blake Bortles' pronouncement that he's fixed his mechanics as gospel rather than trope, who believe their cornerback crisis is in the rearview because Mo Claiborne is in the house. Jared Goff was a disaster as a rookie? Well, we just hired a head coach that's almost the same age. Their shared life perspective will yield greatness!