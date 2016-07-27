Warren Sapp bitten by shark during fishing trip

Warren Sapp made history on Wednesday, becoming the first Hall of Famer to survive a shark attack.
The former Bucs and Raiders star (and NFL Network commentator) was bit on the arm during a lobster fishing expedition off the Florida Keys, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
"It's simple," charter captain Jack Carlson wrote via text message. "He was lobstering with me and a shark bit Sapp while he was grabbing the lobster. He's OK."
You want to see the bite? You sure? It's kind of gross but not terrible.
Carlson said Sapp and Co. were fishing about seven miles off the coast in nine feet of water. Sapp reached for the same lobster ticketed as lunch by what one witness believed to be a four-foot-long nurse shark.
"The sharks hang around those lobster holes, because they feed on the lobster as well," Carlson said.
What did Sapp have to say about his misadventure? Not much. When reached by the Times via phone, he spoke briefly before abruptly hanging up.
UPDATE: Despite the shark encounter, Sapp still deemed his day a success.