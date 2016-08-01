Von Miller is not a feasible option as emergency kicker

Von Miller does a lot of things well. Football, dancing, flatulence ... the guy's an All-Pro talent.
But there is no scenario in which the reigning Super Bowl MVP will bail out Gary Kubiak as an emergency place-kicker. We know this after Miller attempted a short field goal at Broncos training camp on Monday.
Granted, the angle here isn't great, but you get the idea. Brandon McManus probably watched on and was secretly revealed he no longer holds the record for the worst field-goal attempt while wearing a Broncos jersey.
Luckily, Miller has something else to fall back on. He was so dominant in a running backs drill on Sunday that Kubiak and Co. were left scrambling to find a way to level the playing field.
"He looked like he wore a couple of people out," Kubiak said, via the Broncos' site. "We put a tackle at tight end to try to make it a little more of an even match and it still didn't work out."
This, not kicking, is why Von Miller now has a fleet of Brink's trucks parked in the driveway of his palatial estate.