Vikings plan huge Prince tribute in stadium opener

According to the Star Tribune, the festivities will include DJ Skee (I'm not familiar with his work), an Icelandic soccer captain, Mountain from *Game of Thrones *(why not?), the Minnesota Orchestra, and an elaborate tribute to Prince.
How big a deal is this to the Vikings? They successfully petitioned the league to get an extra minute added to halftime to facilitate all the moving parts for their show. The Minnesota Orchestra will take the field during the break, a collective of 70 different musicians. A group of 215 volunteers will make sure the field in cleared in time for the scheduled start of the second half.
As for the Prince tribute? True to the subject, it's pretty much a mystery. We do know 15,000 square feet of projection mapping will be laid across the U.S. Bank Stadium turf for the show.
That should be cool. I wish Prince was still around.