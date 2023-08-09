Vikings owner Mark Wilf: 'Real focus is 100 percent on 2023,' not Kirk Cousins' expiring contract

Since arriving in Minnesota on a fully guaranteed contract, Cousins has inked two extensions with the Vikings. However, he's headed toward free agency in 2024 after playing out the final year of his contract, with sides agreeing to push future discussions into the offseason.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old has thrown for 20,934 yards and 153 touchdowns with 50 interceptions in 80 games with the Vikings over five years. The four-time Pro Bowler has been prolific, but getting Minnesota over the postseason hump has been the bugaboo, with last year's home wild-card loss to the New York Giants the most recent example.

Cousins is a solid QB, but is he the type who can ultimately find success in January? It's the question that has plagued the signal-caller for years.

"Kirk is an outstanding leader," Wilf added. "He's led this team incredibly these past few years, and we're looking for great things from him in 2023."