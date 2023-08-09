Around the NFL

Vikings owner Mark Wilf: 'Real focus is 100 percent on 2023,' not Kirk Cousins' expiring contract

Published: Aug 09, 2023 at 08:49 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf is abstaining from making declarative statements regarding quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿' future.

Speaking Tuesday, Wilf said ownership would allow general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell to make that decision at a later date.

"We'll leave that to Kwesi and coach to work through those discussions," Wilf said, via ESPN. "There's always conversations on that. But our real focus is 100 percent on 2023 and getting where we need to be, and where I know we can be."

Since arriving in Minnesota on a fully guaranteed contract, Cousins has inked two extensions with the Vikings. However, he's headed toward free agency in 2024 after playing out the final year of his contract, with sides agreeing to push future discussions into the offseason.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old has thrown for 20,934 yards and 153 touchdowns with 50 interceptions in 80 games with the Vikings over five years. The four-time Pro Bowler has been prolific, but getting Minnesota over the postseason hump has been the bugaboo, with last year's home wild-card loss to the New York Giants the most recent example.

Cousins is a solid QB, but is he the type who can ultimately find success in January? It's the question that has plagued the signal-caller for years.

"Kirk is an outstanding leader," Wilf added. "He's led this team incredibly these past few years, and we're looking for great things from him in 2023."

After the season, the Vikings must decide whether to re-up with Cousins or start over at the position. Adofo-Mensah has reshaped much of the roster during his two seasons in charge, but how he handles Cousins next spring will be the most significant move of his tenure.

