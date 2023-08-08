Vikings to honor Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant throughout 2023 season

The Minnesota Vikings plan to commemorate the life of the most prolific coach in team history, Bud Grant, during the upcoming season.
Minnesota will wear its classic uniform with a "Bud" signature patch for the home opener, plus a helmet sticker of the signature for the remainder of the season.
"Minnesota Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf announced today the team will honor the memory of Bud Grant throughout the 2023 regular season," a statement released by the team Tuesday read. "As part of the tribute, the team will wear the new Classic uniform, complete with a 'Bud' signature patch, for the home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10. For the remainder of the season the team will wear a helmet sticker with the same signature."
Grant, who died in March at the age of 95, helmed the Vikings for 18 seasons from 1967 to 1985, serving as a fierce leader to legends like quarterback Fran Tarkenton and the iconic Purple People Eaters.
His tenure as Vikings head coach generated the most successful of times in Minnesota's storied history. He led the Vikings to a 158-96-5 overall record, plus four Super Bowl berths during an eight-year span starting in 1969 -- though the team fell in all four appearances.
With 12 postseason trips and 11 division titles in all, Grant joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.
The Vikings, who are coming off their second 13-win season this century, could benefit greatly by drawing inspiration from Grant's discipline and grit while donning his signature on their uniforms this year.
Though they've long been contenders in the NFC North, Minnesota has not reached a Super Bowl since its famed coach's final appearance in 1976.
However far the Vikings get in 2023, they'll do so with Grant close to their hearts.