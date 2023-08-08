Vikings to honor Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant throughout 2023 season

The Minnesota Vikings plan to commemorate the life of the most prolific coach in team history, Bud Grant, during the upcoming season.

Minnesota will wear its classic uniform with a "Bud" signature patch for the home opener, plus a helmet sticker of the signature for the remainder of the season.

"Minnesota Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf announced today the team will honor the memory of Bud Grant throughout the 2023 regular season," a statement released by the team Tuesday read. "As part of the tribute, the team will wear the new Classic uniform, complete with a 'Bud' signature patch, for the home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10. For the remainder of the season the team will wear a helmet sticker with the same signature."