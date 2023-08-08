Around the NFL

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell: 'I would not overevaluate' first depth chart 

Published: Aug 08, 2023 at 08:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The annual training camp tradition has arrived: freaking out over meaningless depth charts.

Every year clubs release their initial depth charts during camp, leading to a host of questions, raised eyebrows and, in some cases, outrage from the fan base.

Every year it's seemingly forgotten that most of these depth charts come with little -- if any -- input from coaching staffs. In most cases, the PR department puts together the list. Categorically there is a deference to veteran players.

Related Links

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell offered a pervasive warning against taking too much from these depth charts considering the full slate of preseason action hasn't even started yet, and position battles are just beginning.

"We're very much right into the competition part of training camp," O'Connell said Monday, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I would not overevaluate one particular area. We have a lot of jobs guys are still fighting for, and we're going to allow for our practices, joint practices [with the Titans and Cardinals] and preseason games to play out before we make any final determinations."

Case-in-point on the Vikings' first depth chart, running back Kene Nwangwu -- who has participated sparingly in camp due to injury -- is listed as No. 2 behind starter Alexander Mattison over Ty Chandler, who reportedly has looked good during camp.

"That backup spot is still really fully in the competition," O'Connell said of the backup RB gig. "I will tell you that sheet of paper. We are not making any decisions at this point.

"I really want to see those guys get a full body of work before we determine overall what that position looks like. Ty has been really looking solid running the football and showing those instincts you saw last year in the preseason that we're excited about, and he continues to grow from an understanding of protection."

When you hear anything about a club's "depth chart" in early August, take it with a quarry full of salt. At best, they're living documents with daily shifts. At worst, they're uninformed roster lists organized by positions.

Related Content

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) excused from practice; Barry Sanders shares hype for 2023 Lions

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Trey Flowers returning to Patriots after stints with Lions, Dolphins

The game of "Musical Chairs: Free-agent Edge Rusher Edition" continues to play out ahead of the first full week of preseason games, as New England added Trey Flowers to the roster on Tuesday.
news

Kyle Trask focused on 'protecting the football' in Buccaneers' QB competition with Baker Mayfield

By seemingly every account, ﻿Kyle Trask﻿'s training camp performance has tightened the Tampa Bay QB competition with ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, giving the third-year player a shot at winning the job outright heading into Week 1.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by lack of progress in Zack Martin holdout

Cowboys right guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ has missed a dozen days of training camp, incurring fines totaling $600,000 that can't be rescinded. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that he wasn't surprised the holdout was continuing.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Chris Jones 'deserves a big contract'; team has 'no intentions' of trading DT

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to hold out from training camp as sides work through a potential contract solution ahead of the 2023 season, but general manager Brett Veach told the Kansas City Star that there are zero plans to part with Jones. 
news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 10-1: Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme again

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes from Nos. 10-1?
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will kick off their preseason schedule, and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still missing in action. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it's hardly a worrisome situation for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
news

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard practicing with offensive line after coming off PUP list

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard has already made a career out of doing whatever is asked of him. Baltimore is doubling back to the veteran with a new request in 2023: learn how to fit in on the offensive line. 
news

Lions signing one-time Pro Bowl QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, per sources.
news

Cowboys cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino; USFL product Brandon Aubrey only K on roster

The Cowboys released kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday amid accuracy struggles during camp. The only kicker currently on Dallas' roster is USFL product Brandon Aubrey.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More