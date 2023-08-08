Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell: 'I would not overevaluate' first depth chart 

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell offered a pervasive warning against taking too much from these depth charts considering the full slate of preseason action hasn't even started yet, and position battles are just beginning.

"We're very much right into the competition part of training camp," O'Connell said Monday, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I would not overevaluate one particular area. We have a lot of jobs guys are still fighting for, and we're going to allow for our practices, joint practices [with the Titans and Cardinals] and preseason games to play out before we make any final determinations."

Case-in-point on the Vikings' first depth chart, running back Kene Nwangwu -- who has participated sparingly in camp due to injury -- is listed as No. 2 behind starter Alexander Mattison over Ty Chandler, who reportedly has looked good during camp.

"That backup spot is still really fully in the competition," O'Connell said of the backup RB gig. "I will tell you that sheet of paper. We are not making any decisions at this point.

"I really want to see those guys get a full body of work before we determine overall what that position looks like. Ty has been really looking solid running the football and showing those instincts you saw last year in the preseason that we're excited about, and he continues to grow from an understanding of protection."