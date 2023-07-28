Vikings WR Justin Jefferson focused on Super Bowl aspirations, not contract 

To this point, Jefferson isn't worried about his impending contract extension, which could come as late as 2025, given the Vikings have a fifth-year option at their disposal. He's just focused on getting even better.

"That's not the words that I have right now. Really, I'm about winning a Super Bowl," Jefferson said on Wednesday, via The Associated Press. "Just getting the wins and being with my team. The contract is going to play itself out, and I'm just out here to play football."

Minnesota shouldn't have an issue finding the cash to give to Jefferson. The Vikings pared down their roster in the offseason, saying goodbye to multiple veterans in an effort to get younger across the roster. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract in 2023, too, meaning the Vikings will have money to spend.

They know a good chunk of it is earmarked for Jefferson.

"There's certain types of players you want around -- players who love football, are great at football, make their teammates better, have that winning spirit," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said, per the AP. "I'll never forget when I first met him, he just talked about winning."

After topping the receiving charts in 2022, Jefferson enters 2023 in the spotlight once again. It will be his first season played without Adam Thielen, but the Vikings have attempted to find him some new help in the receivers room by selecting USC receiver Jordan Addison in first round of the 2023 draft. It's too early to guarantee the pairing will work, but the addition shows the Vikings aren't going to rely solely on the talents of Jefferson.