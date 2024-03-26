 Skip to main content
Vikings owner Mark Wilf on Justin Jefferson contract talks: 'Going to do our best' to keep WR 'in purple'

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is up for a massive contract extension.

During Monday's edition of The NFL Report, Vikings owner Mark Wilf sounded inclined to make it happen.

"We had great positive conversations last season, and we're looking forward to more positive conversations this offseason," Wilf told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "Justin Jefferson is a unique talent. Best in the game, and we're excited that he's a Minnesota Viking. And not only is he a great player, he's become a great leader of our locker room, and he's great in the community, so the thrills he gives the fans on the field and just the way he carries himself. We're looking forward to some real positive conversations."

Jefferson is coming off his first season marred by injury, yet he still blasted past the 1,000-yard plateau for the fourth time in four seasons. In 2023, the stud went for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns on 68 catches in 10 games. His 107.4 yards per game placed him second in the NFL.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah noted the club views Jefferson as the top WR and is comfortable paying him as such. The GM also added that Jefferson is "one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league and should be compensated as such."

With fellow receivers like Ja’Marr Chase also due a new contract, we could be in a waiting game as each waits for the other to sign to provide a baseline to leap over.

Wilf dismissed the speculative question about how he'd feel if the Vikings and Jefferson couldn't come to an agreement, and another club offered a massive package for the wideout -- say, three first-round picks.

"Again, right now, we're focused on getting that guy on our field with the purple, and he looks great in purple," he said. "We're going to do our best to keep it that way."

Their best is to back up the Brink's truck for the 24-year-old star receiver.

