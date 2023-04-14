Vikings 'ideally' would have QB of future develop for season behind Kirk Cousins

As a rookie head coach in 2022, O'Connell steered the Vikings to a 13-4 regular season showing with an NFC North title to boot. Though Wes Phillips is back as offensive coordinator, O'Connell will call plays again. As noted by the former Rams OC, Cousins will have the same player-caller and OC for the first time in his Vikings tenure -- which began in 2018.

In his fourth Pro Bowl season, Cousins put up 4,547 passing yards and 29 touchdowns last year.

However, with one season left on his current deal, this could well be the final go for Cousins in Minnesota. O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah inherited Cousins and developing a franchise QB of their taking could be what's next.

Barring a major trade to move up in the first round, the Vikings could be looking at Tennessee's Hendon Hooker at No. 23 or potentially Stanford's Tanner McKee later down the line.

Adofo-Mensah nor O'Connell were tipping any hands Thursday, but the importance of finding their QB of the future was a point of emphasis.