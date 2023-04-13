Going fishing: Justin Herbert, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars taking part in 'The Catch' competition 

The most enticing NFL pairing might well be the duo of AFC West rivals Jones, fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, and Herbert, who is the lone quarterback set to cast his line into tournament waters. Herbert and Jones will team up with captain/angler Justin Drummond.

Jaselyn Berthelot will captain a squad that includes Pro Bowlers Surtain and Williams. Berthelot is also the angler.

Judon and Cook will team up with captain and angler Taylor Sanford in a pairing that boasts eight total Pro Bowl selections.

And lastly, the most crowded boat will feature Brown, Hill and Hopkins with captain Bill Davis and angler George Robinson.

The tournament, which is scored in a catch-and-release format, is designed to raise awareness for the Sport Fishing Championship's ocean-based "community champions," per the SFC website.