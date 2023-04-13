Going fishing: Justin Herbert, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars taking part in 'The Catch' competition 

Chris Jones spends eight quarters each year trying to catch Justin Herbert.
Come Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will be teaming up in hopes of a big catch off the Florida coast.
Jones and Herbert are among nine NFL all-stars scheduled to take part in Saturday's Sport Fishing Championship "The Catch" tournament, which airs on CBS from Miami Beach.
Other players who are scheduled to take part are Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, New England Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
Teams, which feature NFL players and a captain/angler, were announced Wednesday.
The most enticing NFL pairing might well be the duo of AFC West rivals Jones, fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, and Herbert, who is the lone quarterback set to cast his line into tournament waters. Herbert and Jones will team up with captain/angler Justin Drummond.
Jaselyn Berthelot will captain a squad that includes Pro Bowlers Surtain and Williams. Berthelot is also the angler.
Judon and Cook will team up with captain and angler Taylor Sanford in a pairing that boasts eight total Pro Bowl selections.
And lastly, the most crowded boat will feature Brown, Hill and Hopkins with captain Bill Davis and angler George Robinson.
The tournament, which is scored in a catch-and-release format, is designed to raise awareness for the Sport Fishing Championship's ocean-based "community champions," per the SFC website.
"The Catch" is scheduled to air at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS, as a parade of Pro Bowl talent hits the waters looking to reel in a win.