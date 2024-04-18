 Skip to main content
Vikings brass meeting with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in Baton Rouge tonight

Published: Apr 18, 2024 at 07:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Minnesota is sneaking in a quarterback visit a week before the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off.

The Vikings brass is scheduled to meet with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for dinner Thursday night in Baton Rouge, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per agent Ron Butler.

Daniels is widely expected to go off the board within the top three, so if the Vikings are to acquire the Heisman Trophy winner, it would come with a big-play trade-up.

The Vikings acquired the No. 23 overall pick earlier this spring from Houston, giving them two first-rounders (Nos. 11 and 23) to potentially package in a trade if the opportunity arises to snag a top signal-caller.

Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has subtly indicated throughout the offseason that there is a limit to how much of the Vikes' future he'd mortgage to obtain a franchise quarterback, which in part led to the club getting outbid to retain Kirk Cousins. If Adofo-Mensah desires one of the top QBs in the 2024 draft, however, he'll have to pay to get high enough -- and avoid other clubs like Denver and Las Vegas, who might have designs of leaping in front of Minnesota.

Meeting with Daniels a week before the draft kicks off is the latest sign that the Vikings are doing their due diligence on the incoming quarterbacks to gather as much information as possible for draft night.

