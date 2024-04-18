Vikings brass meeting with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in Baton Rouge tonight

Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has subtly indicated throughout the offseason that there is a limit to how much of the Vikes' future he'd mortgage to obtain a franchise quarterback, which in part led to the club getting outbid to retain Kirk Cousins. If Adofo-Mensah desires one of the top QBs in the 2024 draft, however, he'll have to pay to get high enough -- and avoid other clubs like Denver and Las Vegas, who might have designs of leaping in front of Minnesota.