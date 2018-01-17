Vikes' 'Minneapolis Miracle' video brings goosebumps

Killing time before a Super Bowl planning meeting, Brooke explained how the most shocking thing about the Vikings' incredible last-second win was not just that it happened, but how it flew in the face of all the conventional wisdom that previously dictated her football fandom. After the Saints wiped away a 17-0 halftime deficit, Brooke felt like she knew what was coming. Instead of taking the inevitable stomach punch, Brooke changed into some workout clothes and prepared -- in her words -- "to run this loss off."