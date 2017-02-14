Undeniable truth: Tom Brady is a hissing cockroach

That according to Zoo Atlanta, which on Tuesday introduced a tiny insect bearing the same name as the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The backstory via The Boston Globe: Zoo Atlanta and Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island made a bet before Super Bowl LI that the zoo whose local team lost the title game would name an animal at their facility after the winning quarterback.
Working under the assumption that the losing zoo would be salty, both sides agreed on the Madagascar hissing cockroach as the focal point of this wager.