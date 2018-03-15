UCLA pro day: Josh Rosen says he's draft's most accurate QB

Mayfield had the better career completion percentage of the two QBs by nearly an 8-point margin, but completion percentage alone doesn't tell the accuracy tale. Rosen had far less of a supporting cast, and the two played in different offensive systems. While no FBS QB had a better completion percentage than Mayfield last season (70.5), the Oklahoma QB "benefited from a spread scheme that created huge passing windows to throw to," as NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes in his profile of Mayfield. NFL clubs had a chance to take a look at both quarterbacks this week at pro day workouts, along with Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock was impressed with Rosen's outdoor workout -- most pro days are held indoors -- and said he threw effectively into a heavy breeze.