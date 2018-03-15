Steelers keep close eye on QB Mason Rudolph at pro day

Oklahoma State and its star QB Mason Rudolph drew representatives from all 32 NFL clubs Thursday at the school's pro day workout, but the Pittsburgh Steelers paid particular attention to the former Cowboys signal-caller.

The club's GM-coach tandem of Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, who had attended Virginia Tech's workout the previous day, spent Thursday in Stillwater, Okla., rather than Los Angeles, where UCLA QB Josh Rosen held his workout. Tomlin put himself in close proximity to Rudolph when his throwing session began. When it ended, he and Colbert stuck around to have a discussion with Rudolph.

As well, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala noted that the Steelers met with Rudolph at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

While Ben Roethlisberger has said he'd like to play for a few more years, the Steelers could be primed to invest an early draft pick in a successor for the 36-year-old. In fact, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks projects Pittsburgh to take Louisville QB Lamar Jackson with the 28th overall pick in his most recent mock draft. The Steelers' current backups at the position are fifth-year veteran Landry Jones and Josh Dobbs, a 2017 fourth-round pick.

Rudolph passed for 12,765 yards over his last three seasons at OSU, and NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock ranks him as tied for the draft's fifth-best quarterback.

