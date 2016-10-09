Tyrod Taylor lines up behind guard, misses snap

Tyrod Taylor is a professional quarterback. He gets paid millions of dollars to do the things other men can't do: scramble past defenders, launch 50-yard missiles, star in awkward Toyota Camry spots.
But sometimes even the pros forget to do the simple things, like line up behind the center to take the snap.
Let's give Taylor a break. He's playing in a college stadium, an unfamiliar environment, so his depth perception is haywire. It's really bright out ("The sun got in my eyes" is an excuse that often works at AT&T Stadium). The guy's likely distracted by all the fabulous celebrities the Rams have attracted to downtown Los Angeles, like basketball GOAT LeBron James, television actor Anthony Anderson and living legend/taco maven Danny Trejo. No wonder he's disoriented.