Tyrod Taylor lines up behind guard, misses snap

Let's give Taylor a break. He's playing in a college stadium, an unfamiliar environment, so his depth perception is haywire. It's really bright out ("The sun got in my eyes" is an excuse that often works at AT&T Stadium). The guy's likely distracted by all the fabulous celebrities the Rams have attracted to downtown Los Angeles, like basketball GOAT LeBron James, television actor Anthony Anderson and living legend/taco maven Danny Trejo. No wonder he's disoriented.