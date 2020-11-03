Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ was officially activated Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the reserve/suspended list.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is now in line to make his Bucs (and NFC) debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. It would be Brown's first game since a one-game stint with the New England Patriots in Week 2 of 2019.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians has a role set aside for Brown, though he stressed there will be a learning process.

"[I expect him to be] an explosive player with the ball in his hands. He'll have a role and we'll see how much we can get him taught. The first practice will be a walkthrough because we've got a short week coming off Monday night. We basically miss a practice this week on Wednesday because of the short week, so it will be a walkthrough practice and basically all learning," Arians said via team transcript.

At this point, Arians could only speculate as to how large a role Brown will have on Sunday.

"It really depends on how the game goes," the coach said. "If we're successful with the package that we put him in, we'll probably run it more. He'll have his role – it could be 10 plays [or] it could be 35 plays. I wouldn't anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we'll just see how it goes."

Brown is coming off an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy. He signed a one-year pact with the Bucs in October.

In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers waived wide receiver ﻿Cyril Grayson﻿.