Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ was officially activated Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the reserve/suspended list.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is now in line to make his Bucs (and NFC) debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. It would be Brown's first game since a one-game stint with the New England Patriots in Week 2 of 2019.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians has a role set aside for Brown, though he stressed there will be a learning process.

"[I expect him to be] an explosive player with the ball in his hands. He'll have a role and we'll see how much we can get him taught. The first practice will be a walkthrough because we've got a short week coming off Monday night. We basically miss a practice this week on Wednesday because of the short week, so it will be a walkthrough practice and basically all learning," Arians said via team transcript.

At this point, Arians could only speculate as to how large a role Brown will have on Sunday.

"It really depends on how the game goes," the coach said. "If we're successful with the package that we put him in, we'll probably run it more. He'll have his role – it could be 10 plays [or] it could be 35 plays. I wouldn't anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we'll just see how it goes."

Brown is coming off an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy. He signed a one-year pact with the Bucs in October.

In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers waived wide receiver ﻿Cyril Grayson﻿.

Here are other news items Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday.

  • Chicago Bears offensive tackle ﻿Jason Spriggs﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Spriggs has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, guard ﻿Germain Ifedi﻿ was determined to be a high-risk close contact, and was also put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, though he does have a chance to be back and play on Sunday. The team also placed offensive lineman ﻿Bobby Massie﻿ on injured reserve.
  • The Detroit Lions placed linebacker ﻿Jarrad Davis﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Pelissero reported.
  • San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that running back Tevin Coleman (knee) will not play on Thursday. Shanahan also announced quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is likely to miss four-six weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The 49ers announced they have waived receiver ﻿Dante Pettis﻿, a former second-round pick, and defensive lineman ﻿Jullian Taylor﻿. Pettis appeared in five games this season with one start.
  • The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they waived CB ﻿Johnathan Joseph﻿ and LS ﻿Beau Brinkley﻿. Joseph is a 15-year veteran, who previously played with the Bengals and Texans and started six games with Tennessee this season.
  • The New England Patriots claimed defensive tackle ﻿Isaiah Mack﻿ off waivers from the Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per the waiver wire. The team also placed ﻿Devin Asiasi﻿ on injured reserve. 
  • Las Vegas Raiders linebacker ﻿Tanner Muse﻿ had toe surgery Monday and will miss the rest of his rookie season, Pelissero reported, adding a full recovery is expected.
  • The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver ﻿Isaiah Ford﻿ to the Patriots in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Dolphins also acquired running back ﻿DeAndre Washington﻿ from the Chiefs and a conditional 2021 draft pick in exchange for a conditional sixth-round 2021 pick.
  • Green Bay Packers running back ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and linebacker ﻿Kamal Martin﻿ were identified as high-risk close contacts to running back ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿, who was found to be COVID-19 positive after Sunday test results returned Monday, Pelissero reported. None of the three will be able to play in Green Bay's game against San Francisco, per NFL-NFLPA protocol. Running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
  • The Buffalo Bills signed former Cowboys defensive back ﻿Daryl Worley﻿ to the practice squad.
  • The Baltimore Ravens placed linebackers ﻿Matt Judon﻿, ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿, ﻿Patrick Queen﻿, ﻿L.J. Fort﻿ and Malik Harrison and defensive backs ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿ and ﻿DeShon Elliott﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Denver Broncos placed tight end ﻿Jake Butt﻿ on injured reserve.

Related Content

news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
news

Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿'s positive COVID-19 test.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought it was very important' to vote in 2020 election

The past few years have brought upon many firsts for Patrick Mahomes: touchdowns leader, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and world champion, among them. The Chiefs quarterback added another big one to his list this week: voter.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers new high-ankle sprain, likely out 4-6 weeks

Jimmy Garoppolo left San Francisco's loss to Seattle with a new high-ankle sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. With a typical timeline of four to six weeks to recover and return, Garoppolo could also be facing surgery, which would end his 2020 season.
news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded, staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots have acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington.
news

NFL memo asks players to wear masks on sidelines, in locker room as part of enhanced protocol

As COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country, the NFL has enhanced part of their protocol requiring players to be masked on the sidelines and in the locker room.
news

Cowboys placing QB Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list; Cooper Rush could start vs. Steelers

﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s season went from bad to worse without setting foot on the field this week. The Cowboys QB will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, officially knocking him out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos' top brass is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Ian Rapoport reports that GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  
news

Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin won't play in 'TNF' due to high-risk close contact identification

Packers running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin will not play Thursday night after being designated as high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Bill Belichick not making excuses for Patriots' struggles: 'We sold out and won three Super Bowls'

The Patriots are off to their worst start since 2000, sitting at 2-5 in third place in the AFC East, after four straight losses. How did Bill Belichick and New England get here?
