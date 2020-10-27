Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Antonio Brown is officially on the Buccaneers.
The embattled wide receiver signed his contract Tuesday morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. As expected, it's full of incentives.
The one-year deal includes $750,000 in prorated base salary and a max worth of $2.5 million, Pelissero added. The latter would necessitate Tampa Bay winning the Super Bowl and the 32-year-old Brown approaching the per-game production of his peak while appearing in every game from Week 9 on. The pact was initially agreed upon last week, after Tom Brady campaigned for months to bring A.B. aboard.
Brown, who remains suspended for multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy, is eligible to debut on Nov. 8 when the Bucs host the Saints. The former All-Pro has not played since a one-game stint with the Patriots last September.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:
- The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Will Sunderland to their practice squad and released linebacker Najee Goode from it.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie to their practice squad.