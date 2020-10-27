Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Published: Oct 27, 2020
Antonio Brown is officially on the Buccaneers.

The embattled wide receiver signed his contract Tuesday morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. As expected, it's full of incentives.

The one-year deal includes $750,000 in prorated base salary and a max worth of $2.5 million, Pelissero added. The latter would necessitate Tampa Bay winning the Super Bowl and the 32-year-old Brown approaching the per-game production of his peak while appearing in every game from Week 9 on. The pact was initially agreed upon last week, after ﻿Tom Brady﻿ campaigned for months to bring A.B. aboard.

Brown, who remains suspended for multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy, is eligible to debut on Nov. 8 when the Bucs host the Saints. The former All-Pro has not played since a one-game stint with the Patriots last September.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback ﻿Will Sunderland﻿ to their practice squad and released linebacker ﻿Najee Goode﻿ from it.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive tackle ﻿Kahlil McKenzie﻿ to their practice squad.

