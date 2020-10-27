Carolina Panthers release cornerback Eli Apple 

Eli Apple's stint in Carolina is finished.
The Panthers released the cornerback Tuesday, the team announced.
A first-round pick of the Giants in 2016, Apple signed a one-year deal with Carolina in May, but dealt with multiple injury issues, landing on injured reserve to start the season. He played just six special teams snaps in Week 4 before playing 26 snaps in Week 7 vs. the New Orleans Saints, recording three tackles.
Apple left practice Tuesday with what was described as a hamstring issue, according to The Athletic's Joe Person. Hours later, he was released by the team.