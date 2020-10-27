Around the NFL

Ravens signing veteran WR Dez Bryant to practice squad 

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dez Bryant is back in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens are signing Bryant to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Bryant has been out of the league since 2018, when he signed with the New Orleans Saints during the season but suffered an Achilles injury that ended his campaign before he could take the field for a game.

Bryant participated in a tryout with Baltimore in August in what ended up being the establishment of a relationship that eventually led to his signing this week.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bryant was named a first-team All-Pro in 2014 after catching 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. All of his 113 career games came as a Dallas Cowboy, but he'll be making the switch to the AFC for the first time in 2020.

Baltimore currently has seven receivers on its active roster, but two of them -- Chris Moore and De'Anthony Thomas -- are currently dealing with injuries. Should the Ravens need a big-bodied target, they'll have Bryant available with the advantage of him already being on the practice squad in a season in which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made quick signings more challenging.

