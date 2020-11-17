Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Pierre Desir﻿'s one-year trial with the Jets is ending early.

New York is releasing the veteran defensive back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Desir came to New York via free agency, signing a one-year, $3.75 million deal after two relatively productive seasons in Indianapolis. He recorded a career-high three interceptions in 2019 and matched that total in nine games this season, but the Next Gen Stats paint a different picture.

Desir ranked among the league's worst cornerbacks in completion percentage allowed above expectation, surrendering a completion on 74.5 percent of his targets, which is 11.3 percent above expected completions. In short, Desir was not only not denying opposing receivers receptions, but he also wasn't making plays when in proper position.

At 0-9, New York is cutting bait on a one-year rental and moving forward.