Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Published: Nov 17, 2020 at 04:06 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Pierre Desir﻿'s one-year trial with the Jets is ending early.

New York is releasing the veteran defensive back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Desir came to New York via free agency, signing a one-year, $3.75 million deal after two relatively productive seasons in Indianapolis. He recorded a career-high three interceptions in 2019 and matched that total in nine games this season, but the Next Gen Stats paint a different picture.

Desir ranked among the league's worst cornerbacks in completion percentage allowed above expectation, surrendering a completion on 74.5 percent of his targets, which is 11.3 percent above expected completions. In short, Desir was not only not denying opposing receivers receptions, but he also wasn't making plays when in proper position.

At 0-9, New York is cutting bait on a one-year rental and moving forward.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • The Cincinnati Bengals waived defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley after he failed his physical. Cincinnati claimed the fourth-year player off waivers from Atlanta on Nov. 11.
  • Denver Broncos quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿ has bad muscle strains and bruising and is considered week to week, Pelissero reported, per a source informed. His injury is to an area near his ribs. Denver hasn't ruled him out, but it sounds like Lock has an uphill battle to be ready for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Pelissero added.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced they activated defensive end Kemoko Turay from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and waived defensive tackle Sheldon Day﻿.
  • The Green Bay Packers announced they have activated wideout Allen Lazard from injured reserve.
  • Former Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard cleared waivers, Pelisseo reported, per the wire. He's a free agent.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders put defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner on the COVID-19 list, Pelissero reported, per the wire.
  • The Atlanta Falcons placed receiver Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The New York Giants placed kicker Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed punter/kicker Ryan Santoso to the active roster.
  • The Tennessee Titans released punter Ryan Allen after one game. Tennessee employs punter Trevor Daniel on its practice squad.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars placed running back Chris Thompson on injured reserve.
  • The San Francisco 49ers placed safety Johnathan Cyprien and running back JaMycal Hasty on the injured reserve list. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ to be the starter next year and he hopes to get him back at some point later in the season.

Related Content

news

Jamal Adams happy to be with Seahawks: 'Jets were the laughingstock'

Star safety Jamal Adams is glad to have moved on to the Seahawks, categorizing his former team the Jets in a most negative light: "They do not want to win."
news

Bengals waive DL Takkarist McKinley following failed physical

The Cincinnati Bengals waived Takkarist McKinley after he failed his physical from the team. The transaction comes just six days after Cincy claimed him from the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'trap game' idea vs. Jaguars: 'We're not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach isn't buying the notion that his undefeated club faces a trap game Sunday vs. the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

NFL reviewing incident involving Antonio Brown prior to Buccaneers signing WR

The league is reviewing an incident involving Buccaneers receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ in which police say the WR destroyed a security camera and threw a bicycle at a security guard shack at his gated community in Florida.
news

Matt Nagy says Nick Foles' hip/glute injury not as bad as initially thought; Bears to evaluate QB position

Matt Nagy has already given up play-calling duties, but his Bears are still struggling mightily on offense. A more significant change might be in order.
news

NFL to make history with first all-Black officiating crew in Week 11

For the first time in the NFL, an all-Black crew will officiate a game when they take the field for Monday night's game between the Buccaneers and Rams.
news

Browns reopen facility after contact tracing doesn't reveal any high-risk close contacts

The Cleveland Browns are back to work in Berea following a positive COVID-19 test from one of their players that prompted the closing of their facility Monday.
news

Kirk Cousins ends 'MNF' winless streak, vaults Vikings back into playoff conversation with victory

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins finally has the primetime winless streak monkey off his after their victory against the Chicago Bears Monday night.
news

Matt Nagy's play-calling switch produces familiar results for struggling Bears offense

After resisting the notion for weeks, Bears coach Matt Nagy handed play-calling duties to someone else, and the early returns weren't exactly encouraging.
news

Giants place K Graham Gano on reserve/COVID-19 list

The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

What we learned from Vikings' win over Bears

In an NFC North showdown defined by defense and special teams, Kirk Cousins finally found Monday night glory, as his Vikings defeated the Bears, 19-13.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL