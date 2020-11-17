Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Pierre Desir's one-year trial with the Jets is ending early.
New York is releasing the veteran defensive back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Desir came to New York via free agency, signing a one-year, $3.75 million deal after two relatively productive seasons in Indianapolis. He recorded a career-high three interceptions in 2019 and matched that total in nine games this season, but the Next Gen Stats paint a different picture.
Desir ranked among the league's worst cornerbacks in completion percentage allowed above expectation, surrendering a completion on 74.5 percent of his targets, which is 11.3 percent above expected completions. In short, Desir was not only not denying opposing receivers receptions, but he also wasn't making plays when in proper position.
At 0-9, New York is cutting bait on a one-year rental and moving forward.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:
- The Cincinnati Bengals waived defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley after he failed his physical. Cincinnati claimed the fourth-year player off waivers from Atlanta on Nov. 11.
- Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has bad muscle strains and bruising and is considered week to week, Pelissero reported, per a source informed. His injury is to an area near his ribs. Denver hasn't ruled him out, but it sounds like Lock has an uphill battle to be ready for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Pelissero added.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced they activated defensive end Kemoko Turay from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and waived defensive tackle Sheldon Day.
- The Green Bay Packers announced they have activated wideout Allen Lazard from injured reserve.
- Former Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard cleared waivers, Pelisseo reported, per the wire. He's a free agent.
- The Las Vegas Raiders put defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner on the COVID-19 list, Pelissero reported, per the wire.
- The Atlanta Falcons placed receiver Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New York Giants placed kicker Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed punter/kicker Ryan Santoso to the active roster.
- The Tennessee Titans released punter Ryan Allen after one game. Tennessee employs punter Trevor Daniel on its practice squad.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed running back Chris Thompson on injured reserve.
- The San Francisco 49ers placed safety Johnathan Cyprien and running back JaMycal Hasty on the injured reserve list. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be the starter next year and he hopes to get him back at some point later in the season.