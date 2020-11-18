Around the NFL

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

Published: Nov 17, 2020 at 07:09 PM
Though ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ excited the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday early with an MCL sprain, initial reports were that the injury was not believed to be serious.

Those reports are coming to fruition as Bridgewater is expected to practice on Wednesday in a limited basis, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The sprain is considered minor, Pelissero added, and coach Matt Rhule expressed optimism on Monday in regard to Bridgewater being available against the Lions, who are likewise optimistic of having their banged-up quarterback, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

Bridgewater's sprain came to be when he was hit from behind by Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ and conjured up a scare due to Bridgewater's past knee injuries that ruined a promising start to his career with the Vikings. At this moment, however, optimism reigns over fright.

So far in Bridgewater's first season with the Panthers has seen him complete 238 of 330 passes for 2,552 yards 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

