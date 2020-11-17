Bengals waive DL Takkarist McKinley following failed physical

Takkarist McKinley﻿'s next chapter is on hold.

The defensive end failed his physical with the Cincinnati Bengals and has reverted to waivers.

Cincinnati claimed McKinley last week after the Atlanta Falcons waived the former first-round pick. McKinley has not played since Week 7 due to a groin injury that has kept him out of action for all but four games this season.

McKinley went public with his displeasure regarding the Falcons' alleged refusal to trade him, tweeting through his emotions with a message that included clown emojis. Interim head coach Raheem Morris promised McKinley would be held accountable for such an outburst, and before long, Atlanta waived him.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Raiders, Browns and 49ers all put in waiver claims for McKinley last week when he was awarded to the Bengals.