Around the NFL

Bengals waive DL Takkarist McKinley following failed physical

Published: Nov 17, 2020 at 03:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Takkarist McKinley﻿'s next chapter is on hold.

The defensive end failed his physical with the Cincinnati Bengals and has reverted to waivers.

Cincinnati claimed McKinley last week after the Atlanta Falcons waived the former first-round pick. McKinley has not played since Week 7 due to a groin injury that has kept him out of action for all but four games this season.

McKinley went public with his displeasure regarding the Falcons' alleged refusal to trade him, tweeting through his emotions with a message that included clown emojis. Interim head coach Raheem Morris promised McKinley would be held accountable for such an outburst, and before long, Atlanta waived him.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Raiders, Browns and 49ers all put in waiver claims for McKinley last week when he was awarded to the Bengals.

McKinley hasn't lived up to his first-round status, recording 17.5 sacks in three-plus seasons. It appeared he would fill a needed role in Cincinnati, but he will instead return to waiting to learn where he might next play.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'trap game' idea vs. Jaguars: 'We're not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach isn't buying the notion that his undefeated club faces a trap game Sunday vs. the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

NFL reviewing incident involving Antonio Brown prior to Buccaneers signing WR

The league is reviewing an incident involving Buccaneers receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ in which police say the WR destroyed a security camera and threw a bicycle at a security guard shack at his gated community in Florida.
news

Matt Nagy says Nick Foles' hip/glute injury not as bad as initially thought; Bears to evaluate QB position

Matt Nagy has already given up play-calling duties, but his Bears are still struggling mightily on offense. A more significant change might be in order.
news

NFL to make history with first all-Black officiating crew in Week 11

For the first time in the NFL, an all-Black crew will officiate a game when they take the field for Monday night's game between the Buccaneers and Rams.
news

Browns reopen facility after contact tracing doesn't reveal any high-risk close contacts

The Cleveland Browns are back to work in Berea following a positive COVID-19 test from one of their players that prompted the closing of their facility Monday.
news

Kirk Cousins ends 'MNF' winless streak, vaults Vikings back into playoff conversation with victory

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins finally has the primetime winless streak monkey off his after their victory against the Chicago Bears Monday night.
news

Matt Nagy's play-calling switch produces familiar results for struggling Bears offense

After resisting the notion for weeks, Bears coach Matt Nagy handed play-calling duties to someone else, and the early returns weren't exactly encouraging.
news

Giants place K Graham Gano on reserve/COVID-19 list

The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

What we learned from Vikings' win over Bears

In an NFC North showdown defined by defense and special teams, Kirk Cousins finally found Monday night glory, as his Vikings defeated the Bears, 19-13.
news

Bears QB Nick Foles carted off in final moments of 'MNF' loss vs. Vikings

In the closing moments of Monday night's clash against Minnesota, Bears QB Nick Foles was carted off after taking a big hit from Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears "Monday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL