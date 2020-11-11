Around the NFL

Bengals claim former first-round DE Takk McKinley off waivers from Falcons

Published: Nov 11, 2020 at 04:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿ is on to Cincinnati.

The defensive end and former first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons has been claimed by the Bengals via waivers, the team announced Wednesday. McKinley was waived by the Falcons earlier this week after three and a half seasons with the team.

Cincinnati wasn't the only interested party, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers also put in claims.

McKinley made it very publicly clear he wanted out of Atlanta in recent weeks, going as far as tweeting clown emojis at those running the Falcons while still a member of the team. Interim coach Raheem Morris promised McKinley would "be held accountable" before the team waived him days later. Upon his departure, however, McKinley was thankful on Twitter.

Oddly enough, McKinley is joining a team that just traded away its own disgruntled edge rusher who had made his feelings known via Twitter, as well. McKinley, when healthy, could account for some snaps left behind by the departure of ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿, whom Cincinnati sent to the Seattle Seahawks in a trade just before the deadline.

McKinley hasn't been effective enough to be considered worth the first-round pick spent on him in 2017. He saw a bit of a boost last season, but has appeared in just four games in 2020. McKinley said it best with his tweet: "I only have 17.5 sacks."

We'll see if he can salvage 2020 before reaching free agency in the spring.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson: Defenses are 'calling out our plays'

Lamar Jackson had an MVP season in 2019 but the quarterback says defenses have figured out the Ravens' offense this season. 
news

Bucs WRs coach not worried about lack of targets for Mike Evans

Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans is not getting enough targets but receivers coach Kevin Garver explained that Tom Brady spreads the wealth.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) set to return for 'TNF' vs. Titans

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is back for prime time in a key AFC South matchup. The Indianapolis Colts receiver is off the injury report and will play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Roger Staubach: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'will come back strong' following injury

Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he believes Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott will "come back strong" following his season-ending injury.
news

Bengals place practice squad player on reserve/COVID-19 list, keep some teammates home

The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping a position group home Wednesday as a precaution following a positive COVID-19 test after a practice squad player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
news

NFL teams, players honor troops on Veterans Day

NFL teams and players honored America's servicemen and women on Veterans Day. Here's a selection of their messages to the troops.
news

Texans fire VP of communications Amy Palcic

Sweeping changes in Houston continue. The Texans fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic, the first woman to serve as the top PR contact for a team, on Wednesday.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey won't practice Wednesday as he deals with a painful shoulder injury and has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns officially activated Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mayfield was placed on the list Saturday after he came in close contact with a positive staffer.
news

Bill Belichick: Resigning from Jets 'one of the great moments of my career'

Bill Belichick's brief tenure as New York Jets head football coach will live in NFL lore as a defining shift of two franchises. The Patriots coach discussed his infamous departure from New York this week.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook turned in another stellar showing, while Bills QB Josh Allen got back to putting up the big numbers he was earlier in the season. Allen and Cook led the NFL's weekly honor roll, which was released Tuesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL