Bengals claim former first-round DE Takk McKinley off waivers from Falcons

Oddly enough, McKinley is joining a team that just traded away its own disgruntled edge rusher who had made his feelings known via Twitter, as well. McKinley, when healthy, could account for some snaps left behind by the departure of ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿, whom Cincinnati sent to the Seattle Seahawks in a trade just before the deadline.

McKinley hasn't been effective enough to be considered worth the first-round pick spent on him in 2017. He saw a bit of a boost last season, but has appeared in just four games in 2020. McKinley said it best with his tweet: "I only have 17.5 sacks."