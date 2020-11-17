Around the NFL

New York Giants announce player tested positive for COVID-19 

Published: Nov 17, 2020 at 08:02 AM
The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and two staff members have been identified as "high risk" close contacts.

"Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today. The Quest Diagnostics Training Center will be open to staff. We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps."

It is unknown if that player took part in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants dealt with a positive test ahead of Week 8, which sent multiple players and staff members home and guard Will Hernandez﻿ on the reserve/COVID list.

The Giants enter their bye in Week 11.

