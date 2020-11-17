Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) considered week-to-week

In a Sunday defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders, Drew Lock﻿'s career-worst four interceptions garnered some alarm, but it turns out he was also significantly battered and bruised in the loss.

Lock has significant muscle strains and bruising in the area of his ribs and is considered week-to-week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

With the Broncos (3-6) set to face the Dolphins (6-3) on Sunday, Denver hasn't ruled Lock out, but Pelissero reported it appears to be an "uphill battle" for him to be ready to play Sunday.