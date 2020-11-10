Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Published: Nov 10, 2020 at 09:00 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Dallas Cowboys' season is nearly over, with the team sitting at 2-7 through nine weeks. The same can be said for their rookie cornerback.

﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ suffered a fractured bone in his foot on Sunday afternoon and is out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. It's possible, given the timeline, that Diggs' first NFL campaign is done for.

Diggs has been a fixture in Dallas' secondary in his rookie year, logging 557 of a possible 596 defensive snaps, third-most on the team. The CB is coming off three of his best games to date and currently ranks as Pro Football Focus' No. 53 CB this season.

If he doesn't return to the Cowboys' secondary, Diggs will finish with two picks, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one sack and 48 tackles.

In his stead, Dallas will likely rely on starters Anthony Brown and ﻿Jourdan Lewis﻿ and reserves ﻿Saivion Smith﻿ and ﻿C.J. Goodwin﻿.

Related Content

news

Trey Hendrickson out to lead NFL in sacks: No one 'in a race wants to take third'

Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson is having his best season of his career. He currently lists third in the NFL sack race and he wants to take the lead.
news

Ben Roethlisberger among four Steelers added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Four more Steelers were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including the most notable of all. Pittsburgh placed QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, OL ﻿Jerald Hawkins﻿, RB ﻿Jaylen Samuels﻿ and LB Vince Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Despite his late INT, Joe Flacco says Jets 'felt damn good' about Monday night performance

For one night, Joe Flacco wasn't the 35-year-old backup coming off neck surgery whose best years were clearly behind him. No, Flacco was again flirting with being elite.
news

Cam Newton leads Patriots to dramatic victory over Jets: 'It wasn't pretty, but it was a win'

He was stuffed in Seattle. Fumbled on the last play against Buffalo. But, when his team needed him to deliver on Monday night, ﻿Cam Newton﻿ came through against the Jets.
news

What we learned from Patriots' win over Jets

Cam Newton drove the Patriots down and Nick Folk made good on a game-winning kick to keep the Patriots afloat and maintain the Jets' arduous season as New England won, 30-27.  
news

Steelers cautiously optimistic Ben Roethlisberger (knees) will be able to play in Week 10

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ sustained injuries to both knees when he was awkwardly twisted to the ground Sunday in Dallas, but after tests Monday, there is cautious optimism he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 10 vs. Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons waive former first-round DE Takkarist McKinley

﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿'s wish has been granted. The Atlanta Falcons waived the former first-round pick on Monday.
news

Steelers TE Vance McDonald tests positive for COVID, lands on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Steelers learned Monday morning that one of their players, Vance McDonald, tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately quarantined and is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: Andy Dalton to resume starting role when cleared

Garrett Gilbert surprised more than a few people with his performance Sunday, but it won't earn him the starting job in Dallas as long as Andy Dalton is available.
news

Matt Nagy again examining play-calling duties for Bears' struggling offense

When the Bears were 5-2, coach Matt Nagy shrugged off concerns about offensive play-calling, saying he and his staff "look at all that" but "that's not where we think it's at." Two straight losses later, Nagy is still playing the hits, even as his offense sputters.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians after blowout loss: 'I don't think our confidence is shaken one bit'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got walloped on primetime TV Sunday night by the New Orleans Saints. Bruce Arians' club got taken to the woodshed in every facet of the game in the 38-3 loss.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL