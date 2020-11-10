Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys' season is nearly over, with the team sitting at 2-7 through nine weeks. The same can be said for their rookie cornerback.

﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ suffered a fractured bone in his foot on Sunday afternoon and is out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. It's possible, given the timeline, that Diggs' first NFL campaign is done for.

Diggs has been a fixture in Dallas' secondary in his rookie year, logging 557 of a possible 596 defensive snaps, third-most on the team. The CB is coming off three of his best games to date and currently ranks as Pro Football Focus' No. 53 CB this season.