Around the NFL

Trevor Lawrence to undergo labrum surgery Tuesday on non-throwing shoulder

Published: Feb 13, 2021 at 01:44 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Trevor Lawrence isn't wasting any time preparing for the start of his pro career.

Four days after throwing at his personal pro day, the presumptive top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft will undergo labrum surgery Tuesday on his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lawrence, of course, moved up Friday's workout a full month at the behest of new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

Having his left shoulder repaired sooner puts the young quarterback on track to be ready for training camp. It's a decision that seemed to further endear him to his potential future coach.

"I (told) him there are three choices," Meyer told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "No. 1, you can wait until the March 11 pro day, but now your (recovery) is getting near August, because it's a five to six month injury. The second (choice), you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, he could've said 'I'm not doing it,' him and his agent," "Or the third (choice), I said 'Why don't you just go grab a ball and throw for a little bit? … And he said 'Let's go.' That was it. Next thing I know, we're here at a pro day that they put together (quickly). That's a guy that loves football and is confident in his ability."

Rapoport added that Los Angeles surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure. Lawrence initially intended to throw at Clemson's pro day in March and have surgery soon after. The league's decision to change the format of the NFL Scouting Combine in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic opened the door for an earlier workout and surgery, which will now take place before Lawrence would have been in Indianapolis. His new timeline gives him additional weeks to recover and get ready for a rookie year that could require playing immediately.

Lawrence is expected to be the first player selected in a draft filled with first-round QB prospects and QB-needy teams, beginning with Jacksonville at No. 1.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl team brimming with free agents

In the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay became the first team in the game's history to have all of its points scored by players who were not on the team the previous season, according to NFL Research. All four players -- and many other key Bucs -- are set to be free agents. 
news

Former Jets, Patriots WR Chris Hogan signs with Premier Lacrosse League

Chris Hogan is taking his talents to another pro league -- and sport. The veteran wide receiver announced Saturday on Twitter he has signed with the Premier Lacrosse League for the 2021 season.
news

Anything but irrelevant: Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop made history

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, kicker Ryan Succop clinched the acclaim of being the greatest "Mr. Irrelevant" to have graced the gridiron, as he became the first to win a Super Bowl.
news

Chris Doyle resigns from Jaguars following criticism of hire

Chris Doyle will no longer be apart of the Jaguars' organization. Amid criticism of his hiring as Jacksonville's director of sports performance, Doyle resigned from the club on Friday night, the team announced.
news

Fritz Pollard Alliance: Chris Doyle hire a 'failure of leadership' by Jaguars

The Fritz Pollard Alliance issued a strongly worded statement Friday titled "A Failure of Leadership by The Jacksonville Jaguars" in response to the team's decision to hire former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle as its director of sports performance.
news

Saints release G Nick Easton, save nearly $6M in cap

In an attempt to further address their large salary cap deficit, the New Orleans Saints released guard Nick Easton on Friday, according to the league's official transaction wire.
news

J.J. Watt landing spots: Steelers, Cowboys, Packers among nine teams that could be his next NFL home

J.J. Watt is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Houston Texans released the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on Friday. Nick Shook takes a look at nine NFL teams that could make be Watt's new home.
news

49ers president Al Guido on using facility as COVID-19 vaccination site: 'It's incumbent upon us to give back to the community'

Niners team president Al Guido joined NFL Network's NFL NOW on Friday to discuss the team's effort to help the vaccination process with the team facility operating as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
news

Byron Leftwich on Tom Brady's level of play at age 43: 'You just didn't think it was possible'

Offering as honest a take as it gets, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, 41, admitted he didn't think it was possible for Tom Brady to be as great as he was in his age-43 season. 
news

Texans' Cal McNair: A lot of 'misinformation' regarding situation with Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans officially released J.J. Watt on Friday, which brings into question what the team's plans are for Deshaun Watson. Team owner Cal McNair told NFL Network Insider Deshaun Watson they expect Watson to remain on the team.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin clears up story of lost phone: It wasn't all Scotty Miller's fault

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appeared on "Good Morning Football" and explained the circumstances that led to him losing his phone during this week's boat parade and the role teammate Scotty Miller played.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW