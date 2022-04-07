Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The New Orleans Saints' approach to the offseason is one of a team that believes it's a player or two away from competing for a championship.

Following Sean Payton stepping away from the club earlier this year, the Saints essentially promoted their in-house coaching staff, retained numerous key components, replaced several of those lost, and then traded future assets for an extra first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite losing its starting safeties, the Saints defense remains a high-caliber unit. The big questions come on offense, where they essentially re-upped with the same group as last year, minus a massive loss at left tackle with Terron Armstead signing in Miami.

Jameis Winston's re-signing brings some stability to the quarterback position, but he's also coming off an ACL tear, and it wasn't like he was lighting up the scoreboard last year -- fewer than 280 yards passing in each of his starts.

Ahead of the draft, the Saints appear to be counting heavily on Michael Thomas returning to form as a record-setting playmaker at receiver after missing all of last season with a foot injury.

Despite the big questions on offense, receiver Tre'Quan Smith, who the Saints recently re-signed, believes New Orleans can sport a potent offense if healthy.

"If everybody stays healthy, it's going to be one hell of a show, one exciting offense, one explosive offense, and I definitely look forward to it being that this year," Smith recently said, via The Times-Picayune.

Smith pointed to injuries as the main reason the Saints struggled last season.

"I don't think I can recall one game that everybody played together (on offense) last year," he said. "And that's tough being in this business. The No. 1 thing in this business is to win. You make it so much harder on yourself to win when you don't have all of your key players."