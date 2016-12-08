Travis Kelce trolls Marquette King after Tyreek Hill TD

Come at the King, you best not miss.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulled off his best Marquette King impression in front of the Raiders punter following a Tyreek Hill punt return to the house.
"He told me I didn't have any rhythm," Kelce told the Thursday Night Football postgame show on NFL Network. "I told him, 'Trust me, wait until I get until the end zone.'"
While Kelce's celebration was even colder than the weather Thursday night at Arrowhead, Kansas City's giant target also burned Oakland's secondary throughout the night. He finished with five receptions for 101 yards, showcasing his ability to be a nightmarish matchup for opposing cover men.
Have to hand it to King, though: You've officially arrived as a punter when a rival player goes out of his way to mock you.
However, Kelce had the last laugh, as the Chiefs won 21-13 to sweep the season series over their AFC West foe.