Travis Kelce 'extremely grateful' Chiefs agreed to new deal: 'I'm not a guy that holds out'

Kelce, 34, was sitting behind the likes of possible retiree Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle in terms of highest-paid TEs before agreeing to a fresh two-year pact that will pay him $17.125 million per year through the 2025 season. It's a well-deserved raise for inarguably the most impactful tight end of this active crop and possibly of all time.

It's also one Kelce says he's thankful he didn't have to stress on Kansas City to pursue.

"I'm not a guy that sits out, I'm not a guy that holds out. I'm a guy that loves coming into the building, and the Chiefs know that," Kelce continued, possibly alluding to Chris Jones' 2023 impasse with the team. "For them to want to be able to get this done for me, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears I put into this thing for 'em, I'm extremely grateful and extremely thankful for everyone involved, man. I love Kansas City for it."

Kelce said he is intrigued by Worthy's speed -- he set the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash -- and sees him as a natural fit in the Chiefs' attack, filling roles previously held by Tyreek Hill and the like.