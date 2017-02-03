Travis Kelce: Don't call me 'Baby Gronk' ever again

The Chiefs tight end led the NFL in receiving yards among all tight ends. He sought and gained internet fame thanks to multiple on-field antics, including but not limited to being ejected after throwing a towel at a referee and celebrating a Pro Bowl TD with the "Salt Bae" celebration. Last offseason, he was even the star of his very own Bachelor-inspired reality show, Catching Kelce. (Spoiler: he found true everlasting love, he is living happily ever after and everything on television is real.)
But as famous and successful as Kelce has become over the past two years, he still can't escape the long, beefy, raving shadow of Rob Gronkowski, the mold from which Kelce has built his public image.
When asked Friday how he felt about being endlessly compared to the league's most dominant tight end and party-cruise baron, Kelce wanted to make something every clear: He's his own man.
"It is what it is," he began on Friday's edition of Good Morning Football. "You're always trying to compare the top two. LeBron (James) will always be compared to Kobe (Bryant), and vice versa with (Michael) Jordan. And you know what? I don't think it's a bad thing.
"I do hate the Baby Gronk. So all the Patriots fans, I kind of just gave you fuel to call me that again. But don't call me that ever again."
Jeez, Kelce. Chill out. We only meant it as a compliment, bro. Who wouldn't want to be referred to as the second coming of a Super Bowl-champion, party-go-lucky ladies' man with bottomless ad-deal revenue?