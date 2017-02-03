Travis Kelce: Don't call me 'Baby Gronk' ever again

The Chiefs tight end led the NFL in receiving yards among all tight ends. He sought and gained internet fame thanks to multiple on-field antics, including but not limited to being ejected after throwing a towel at a referee and celebrating a Pro Bowl TD with the "Salt Bae" celebration. Last offseason, he was even the star of his very own Bachelor-inspired reality show, Catching Kelce. (Spoiler: he found true everlasting love, he is living happily ever after and everything on television is real.)