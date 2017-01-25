Travis Kelce and Marquette King make up at Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is more than star power, jarring uniform color combinations and drone stuff. It's about -- wait for it -- togetherness.
Back in December, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had fun at the expense of Raiders punter Marquette King after Tyreek Hill returned a King punt for a touchdown in a Kansas City victory.
The score gave Kelce the opportunity to troll King, who has earned much TV time for his dancing abilities following special teams conquests.
"He told me I didn't have any rhythm," Kelce told the Thursday Night Football postgame show that night. "I told him, 'Trust me, wait until I get in the end zone.'"
The two men are now teammates on the AFC Pro Bowl team. On Wednesday, they shared some camera time. Everything seemed cool.
Orlando brings people together. Meanwhile, is it just us or is Travis Kelce openly attempting to overthrow the injured Rob Gronkowski as the NFL's Chief Bro? Those sunglasses make him look like a villain in a '90s rollerblading movie.