Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2019 NFL Draft

Published: Dec 04, 2018 at 10:24 AM

Below are underclassmen whose intentions to enter the 2019 NFL Draft have been stated, sorted by school. Underclassmen had until Jan. 14 to file declaration papers with the league. The list of underclassmen accepted by the NFL will be released to NFL teams on Jan. 18.

Intending on early draft entry

Alabama

» Josh Jacobs, RB
» Irv Smith, TE
» Savion Smith, DB
» Deionte Thompson, S
» Jonah Williams, OT
» Quinnen Williams, DT
» Mack Wilson, LB

Appalachian State

» Clifton Duck, CB

Arizona State

» N'Keal Harry, WR

Arkansas

» Ryan Pulley, CB

Auburn

» Jamel Dean, CB
» Jarrett Stidham, QB
» Darius Slayton, WR

Boise State

» Alexander Mattison, RB

Boston College

» Hamp Cheevers, CB

Buffalo

» Tyree Jackson, QB

Central Florida

» Trysten Hill, DT
» Dredrick Snelson, WR

Central Michigan

» Sean Bunting, CB
» Xavier Crawford, CB

Clemson

» Clelin Ferrell, DL
» Tre Lamar, LB
» Dexter Lawrence, DL
» Trayvon Mullen, CB

Colorado State

» Preston Williams, WR

Duke

» Joe Giles-Harris, LB
» Daniel Jones, QB

Eastern Michigan

» Maxx Crosby, DE

Florida

» Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S
» Jachai Polite, DE
» Vosean Joseph, LB
» Jordan Scarlett, RB
» Jawaan Taylor, OT

Florida Atlantic

» Jovon Durante, WR
» Devin Singletary, RB
» Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB

Florida State

» Brian Burns, Edge

Fresno State

» Jeff Allison, LB
» Mike Bell, S

Georgia

» Mecole Hardman, WR
» Elijah Holyfield, RB
» Isaac Nauta, TE
» Riley Ridley, WR

Hawaii

» John Ursua, WR

Houston

» Ed Oliver, DT

Iowa

» Noah Fant, TE
» T.J. Hockenson, TE
» Amani Hooker, S
» Anthony Nelson, DE

Iowa State

» Hakeem Butler, WR
» David Montgomery, RB

Kansas State

» Alex Barnes, RB

Kentucky

» Benny Snell, RB

LSU

» Ed Alexander, DT
» Devin White, LB
» Greedy Williams, CB

Memphis

» Darrell Henderson, RB
» Tony Pollard, RB

Miami

» Venzell Boulware, OL
» Travis Homer, RB
» Joe Jackson, DE

Michigan

» Devin Bush, LB
» Rashan Gary, DE
» David Long, CB

Michigan State

» Justin Layne, CB

Mississippi

» A.J. Brown, WR
» Dawson Knox, TE
» Greg Little, OT
» D.K. Metcalf, WR

Mississippi State

» Jeffery Simmons, DT

Missouri

» Damarea Crockett, RB

North Carolina

» Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR
» William Sweet, OT

N.C. State

» Kelvin Harmon, WR
» Jakobi Meyers, WR

North Texas

Northern Illinois

» Sutton Smith, DE

Northwestern State

» Jazz Ferguson, WR

Notre Dame

» Miles Boykin, WR
» Julian Love, CB
» Alize Mack, TE

Ohio State

» Nick Bosa, DE
» Dwayne Haskins, QB
» Dre'Mont Jones, DL
» Michael Jordan, OG
» Mike Weber, RB

Oklahoma

» Rodney Anderson, RB
» Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR
» Cody Ford, OL
» Kyler Murray, QB

Oklahoma State

» Jordan Brailford, DE
» Tyron Johnson, WR
» Justice Hill, RB

Oregon

» Dillon Mitchell, WR

Penn State

» Ryan Bates, OT
» Kevin Givens, DT
» Connor McGovern, OL
» Shareef Miller, DL
» Miles Sanders, RB

San Diego State

» Tyler Roemer, OT
» Kahale Warring, TE

Stanford

» JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR
» Nate Herbig, OG
» Kaden Smith, TE

Tennessee

» Quart'e Sapp, LB

Texas

» Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

Texas A&M

» Tyrel Dodson, LB
» Erik McCoy, OL
» Jace Sternberger, TE
» Trayveon Williams, RB

Texas-San Antonio

» Josiah Tauaefa, LB

Texas State

» Keenen Brown, TE

Texas Tech

» Antoine Wesley, WR

Toledo

» Diontae Johnson, WR

UCLA

» Andre James, OT
» Caleb Wilson, TE

Utah State

» Dax Raymond, TE
» Darwin Thompson, RB

Vanderbilt

» Joejuan Williams, CB

Wake Forest

» Greg Dortch, WR

Washington

» Byron Murphy, CB
» Taylor Rapp, S

Washington State

» James Williams, RB

West Virginia

» David Long, LB

Wisconsin

» David Edwards, OT

