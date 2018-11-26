Rashan Gary announces intention to enter NFL draft

One of the top underclassmen in college football is ready for his next step.

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary announced his intention to enter the upcoming NFL draft via a video posted to YouTube Monday.

Gary, the No. 4 prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's and Bucky Brooks' 2019 prospect rankings list, was a force for the nation's top-ranked defense, racking up 38 tackle and 3.5 sacks in just nine games. The Wolverines stymied opponents on a weekly basis following an early season loss at Notre Dame, winning by wide margins thanks to their suffocating defense and steadily improving offense.

That same group suffered multiple key injuries, including a brief exit by Gary, in a 62-39 loss to Ohio State.

For his career, Gary logged 10.5 sacks from 2016-2018 in 35 games played. He's steadily owned the No. 4 spot in Jeremiah's and Brooks' rankings for much of the college season, though there are concerns about his durability. These same concerns should make it unlikely that he'll play in Michigan's upcoming bowl game, now that the loss to Ohio State has essentially knocked the Wolverines out of College Football Playoff contention.

Arizona State receiver K'Neal Harry also announced his intention to enter the upcoming draft via Twitter.

Harry teamed with Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins to post consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, serving as Arizona State's top threat in the passing game in that span. Harry has been an instant contributor sinec arriving in 2016, recording at least 58 receptions in each of his three seasons in Tempe, and scoring 17 touchdowns on 155 receptions between 2017-2018.