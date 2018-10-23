Rankings 3.0: Top 25 prospects in 2018 college football season

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

(BB: 12; DJ: NR)



Previous rank: 11



Despite his low completion percentage (career rate of 55.7), Lock could be the No. 1 quarterback on the board this spring based on his combination of size and arm talent. He can make every throw in the book with power or finesse while consistently hitting the strike zone. If Lock can string together some solid performances in the second half of the season, he could fly up the charts when teams take a closer look at his intriguing game. -- BB