Iowa's Noah Fant announces intention to enter draft

Another top-level prospect is leaving college early in hopes of embarking on an NFL career.

Iowa standout tight end Noah Fant announced on Twitter his intention Friday to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thank you Hawkeye Nation!!!! It truly has been my pleasure!!!! #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/Ee1y1uuMZN â Noah Fant (@nrfant) November 30, 2018

Fant is considered one of the best tight ends in college football. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks rank Fant as the No. 6 best prospect of the 2019 draft class and the No. 1 tight end.

Fant, who will not play in Iowa's bowl game, was a First Team All-Big Ten Conference selection after tallying 518 receiving yards and team-high seven touchdowns this season. He wrapped up his career at Iowa with 78 career receptions for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns.