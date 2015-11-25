Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2016 NFL Draft

Below are underclassmen whose intentions to enter the 2016 NFL Draft have been stated, as well as those that have indicated they intend to return to school for 2016. Underclassmen have until Jan. 18 to file declaration papers with the league. The official list of underclassmen accepted by the NFL will be released on Jan. 22.
Intending on early draft entry
» Bralon Addison, WR, Oregon (Intends to enter draft)
» Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State (FSU kicker turning pro)
» Dominique Alexander, LB, Oklahoma (Sooners LB declares for draft)
» Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson (Intends to enter draft)
» Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State (Apple declares for draft)
» Demarcus Ayers, WR, Houston (Ayers intends to enter draft)
» Peyton Barber, RB, Auburn (Intends to enter draft)
» Vonn Bell, DB, Ohio State (Bell becomes ninth Buckeye to declare for draft)
» Caleb Benenoch, OL, UCLA (Lineman announces intentions on Twitter
» Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor (Billings declares for draft)
» Travis Blanks, LB, Clemson (Undersized Tigers LB announces plans)
» Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State (Bosa intends to enter draft)
» Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh (Boyd will apply for early draft entry)
» Daniel Braverman, WR, Western Michigan (WR intends to enter draft)
» Zac Brooks, RB, Clemson (Intends to enter draft)
» Beniquez Brown, LB, Mississippi State (Brown intends to enter draft)
» Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Burns intends to enter draft)
» Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA (Clark intends to enter draft)
» Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor (Coleman intends to enter draft)
» Shon Coleman, OL, Auburn (Coleman intends to turn pro)
» Alex Collins, RB, Arkansas (Pens a letter to announce intentions)
» Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska (Huskers star intends to enter draft)
» Jack Conklin, OL, Michigan State (Spartans star tackle announces plans for draft entry)
» Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina (Cooper's father says son will apply for draft entry)
» Kamalei Correa, DL, Boise State (Correa intends to apply for early draft entry)
» Su'a Cravens, LB, USC (Announced draft decision on social media)
» Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson (Postseason star intends to enter draft)
» Thomas Duarte, WR, UCLA (WR's father says son intends to enter draft)
» Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State (Elliott makes intentions known)
» Eric Enderson, P, Delaware (Punter turning pro)
» Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia (Intends to enter draft)
» Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech (Beamer says Fuller intends to enter draft)
» Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame (Fuller has a change of heart)
» Jared Goff, QB, Cal (Star QB intends to enter draft)
» T.J. Green, S, Clemson (**Intends to enter draft**)
» Glenn Gronkowski, FB, Kansas State (Brother of Patriots star intends to enter draft)
» Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State (Hackenberg will apply for draft entry)
» Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida (Star CB intends to enter draft)
» Jerald Hawkins, OL, LSU (**Intends to enter draft**)
» Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama (Heisman winner intends to enter draft)
» Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas (Henry declares for draft)
» Willie Henry, DT, Michigan (**Intends to enter draft**)
» Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State (**Declares for draft**)
» Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford (**TE intends to enter draft**)
» Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana (**Howard announces draft intentions**)
» Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor (**CB reveals draft intentions**)
» Germain Ifedi, OT, Texas A&M (**Aggies OT intends to enter draft**)
» Myles Jack, LB, UCLA (Myles says he'll apply for draft entry)
» Quinton Jefferson, DL, Maryland (**Fourth-year junior intends to enter draft**)
» Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State (**Johnson intends to enter draft**)
» Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State (Jones intends to apply for draft entry)
» Cayleb Jones, WR, Arizona (**Receiver tweets he intends to enter draft**)
» Chris Jones, DL, Mississippi State (**Declares for draft**)
» Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State (**CB intends to enter draft**)
» Jayron Kearse, DB, Clemson (Nephew of 'The Freak' turning pro)
» Denver Kirkland, OT, Arkansas (Intends to turn pro)
» Darius Latham, DL, Indiana (**Latham announces draft intentions**)
» Kenny Lawler, WR, Cal (**WR intending on early entry**)
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson (Lawson intends to enter draft)
» Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State (LB declares for draft)
» Roger Lewis, WR, Bowling Green (Intends to enter draft)
» Steve Longa, LB, Rutgers (Longa intends to enter draft)
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis (Star QB intends to turn pro)
» Jalin Marshall, WR, Ohio State (Declares for draft)
» Alex McCalister, DE, Florida (Intends to enter draft)
» Brett McMakin, LB, Northern Iowa (Intends to enter draft)
» Keanu Neal, S, Florida (Gators DB declares for draft)
» Yannick Ngakoue, DL, Maryland (Pass rusher says he's moving on)
» Robert Nkemdiche, DL, Ole Miss (Star DL intends to enter draft)
» Marquez North, WR, Tennessee (Reportedly intends to enter draft)
» Emmanuel Ogbah, DL, Oklahoma State (Ogbah declares for draft)
» Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA (Announces decision on social media)
» Tyvis Powell, safety, Ohio State (Intends to enter draft)
» C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame (Prosise intends to enter draft)
» Jalen Ramsey, DB, Florida State (Star DB will enter draft)
» Alex Redmond, OL, UCLA (Mora says Redmond has left team)
» Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Texas (Ridgeway intends to enter draft)
» A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama (Robinson will enter 2016 draft)
» Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU (Robinson announces draft intentions)
» KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame (Russell declares for draft)
» Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma (Sooners playmaker intends to enter draft)
» Wendell Smallwood, RB, West Virginia (WVU RB declares for draft)
» Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame (Smith intends to enter draft)
» Noah Spence, DE, Eastern Kentucky (Intends to apply for draft entry)
» Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame (Star OT intends to enter draft)
» Kelvin Taylor, RB, Florida (Intends to enter draft)
» Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State (WR intends to turn pro)
» Ron Thompson, DE, Syracuse (Thompson announces draft intentions)
» Corey Tindal, CB, Marshall (Tindal intends to enter draft)
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss (Star WR intends to enter draft)
» Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss (Top prospect turning pro)
» Vincent Valentine, DL, Nebraska (Cornhuskers lineman intends to enter draft)
» Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State (Intends to enter draft)
» Cleveland Wallace III, CB, San Jose State (CB intends to enter draft)
» Dwayne Washington, RB, Washington (Washington intends to enter draft)
» Stephen Weatherly, LB, Vanderbilt (Declares for draft)
» Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas (Bielema expects Williams to pursue NFL)
» De'Runnya Wilson, WR, Mississippi State (Indicates he's played final CFB game)
» Daryl Worley, CB, West Virginia (Intends to enter draft)
» Scooby Wright, LB, Arizona (Star junior intends to enter draft)
» Avery Young, OL, Auburn (Will apply for entry into draft)
Leaning toward early draft entry
» Scott Felix, LB, USC (**Reportedly leaning toward turning pro**)
» Demarcus Robinson, WR, Florida (Tweet casts doubt on WR's draft decision)
Notable players leaning toward returning to school
» Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama (Intends to return to Alabama)
» Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama (**Tide pass rusher tweets intention to stay**)
» Zach Banner, OT, USC (Intends to stay in school)
» Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida (**Intends to stay in school**)
» Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU (Staying in school)
» Fadol Brown, DL, Ole Miss (**Intends to stay in school**)
» Jake Butt, TE, Michigan (Butt says he'll return for senior season)
» Darren Carrington, WR, Oregon (Leaning toward staying at Oregon)
» Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin (RB tells coaches he intends to stay in school)
» Stacy Coley, WR, Miami (Fla.) (Coley returning to Hurricanes)
» Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida (Davis says he's staying in school)
» Travin Dural, WR, LSU (Intends to return for senior year)
» Pat Elflein, G, Ohio State (Star OL plans to return to OSU)
» Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss (Returning for senior season)
» Devonte Fields, LB, Louisville (Staying at Louisville)
» Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama (Reportedly plans to stay in school)
» Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson (Returning to Clemson)
» Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M (Staying in school)
» Darius Hamilton, DL, Rutgers (Hamilton intends to be back with Rutgers in '16)
» Josh Harvey-Clemons, DB, Louisville (Grandfather reveals safety's intentions)
» Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech (**Hodges staying at Va. Tech**)
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama (Reportedly plans to stay in school)
» Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo (**RB returning for senior season**)
» Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama (Returning to 'Bama)
» Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss (**Rebels star to return for second season in Oxford**)
» Keith Kelsey, LB, Louisville (Cardinals junior tweets he will return to school)
» Desmond King, CB, Iowa (King's mother says son staying at Iowa)
» Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn (Tigers pass rusher will be back for AU)
» Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson (Says after title game that he'll return)
» Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan (Returning for final year of eligibility)
» William Likely III, CB, Maryland (Returning for senior year)
» Gabe Marks, WR, Washington State (Will return for redshirt senior season)
» Conor McDermott, OL, UCLA (Bruins left tackle will be back in 2016)
» Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina (Intends to 'finish what I started')
» Lewis Neal, DL, LSU (Tigers underclassman will stay in school)
» Ethan Pocic, C, LSU (Staying in school)
» Michael Rector, WR, Stanford (Returning to Stanford)
» Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee (Staying in school)
» Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M (Aggies junior to return to college in 2016)
» Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M (WR intends to be back with Aggies in 2016)
» Cam Sutton, DB, Tennessee (Vols cornerback returning for 2016)
» Cordrea Tankersley, DB, Clemson (Staying in school)
» Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson (Intends to return for senior season)
» Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU (Staying in school)
» Shaq Wiggins, DB, Louisville (Wiggins tweets intention to stay at UL)
» Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (Swinney says Williams will return for '16)
» Tim Williams, LB, Alabama (Tweets that he will stay in school)
» Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan (Wolverines DE says he'll return to UM)