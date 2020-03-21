Around the NFL

Track all of Saturday's NFL free agency news

Published: Mar 21, 2020 at 05:25 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Kenyan Drake is locked in for 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Since being traded from the Dolphins to the Cardinals during the 2019 season, all has seemed harmonious for Drake in the desert and that seems to have continued on Saturday as his agents announced the running back signed his transition tag tender offer.

For Drake, it means no offer sheet or trade is upcoming, but the chance for a long-term deal could still be a possibility.

In eight games last year with the Cardinals, Drake produced 80.4 yards per game rushing and 643 total with eight touchdowns, while adding to the passing attack with 28 catches for 171 yards in that time.

Here is other news from Saturday:

»A mainstay in the Colts starting lineup over the last two seasons, cornerback Pierre Desir is being released by Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The team later confirmed the release.

Desir had two seasons remaining on his contract with a base salary of $6.5 million due him in 2020, but the Colts have no dead money against the cap and now the cornerback is hitting the market.

An impressive 2018 season, one in which Desir earned a 77.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, led to him signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal. However, the 2019 campaign was a letdown for Desir, who tallied only a 58.8 PFF grade with a stat line of 50 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions in 11 starts.

Indianapolis also officially announced the signing of longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, which was reported on Tuesday.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement, "Philip is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the NFL and we are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization. His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process. Philip is a fierce competitor and his veteran leadership will be crucial in the continued development of our young roster."

In other Colts quarterback news, the team is releasing reserve signal-caller Brian Hoyer, Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news. A veteran of seven franchises who got his start with the Patriots, Hoyer got a start last year for Indy in relief of the injured Jacoby Brissett.

Though Rivers is now officially with the Colts, Rapoport adds that Hoyer's release is another sign that Brissett will remain with the team.

»The Chicago Bears are signing former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports. A former first-round pick in 2016, Burns fell out of favor as his four seasons played out in Pittsburgh, starting 25 of his first 32 games with the steelers, but just seven over the last two years with one start in 10 games a season ago.

»One of the biggest trades of the week has been announced by the Houston Texans, as they confirmed that they agreed to acquire running back David Johnson for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The massive trade was reported on Monday.

Houston also announced that it had agreed to terms with wide receiver Randall Cobb, safety Eric Murray, offensive tackle Brent Qvale and safety Jaylen Watkins, while agreeing to terms to re-sign linebacker Tyrell Adams, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines, Vernon Hargreaves III and Bradley Roby, offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, quarterback A.J. McCarron and long snapper Jon Weeks.

»The Minnesota Vikings announced they have agreed to terms with Rashod Hill, who's been with the team since 2016 and started 16 games over the last three seasons.

»It was a busy Saturday for the New York Jets, who are signing former Panthers starting guard Greg Van Roten to a three-year deal, per Rapoport. Van Roten started 27 games over the last two seasons in Carolina with injuries cutting five games in 2019 as he ended his year on injured reserve. One of the top remaining free-agent offensive linemen, Van Roter is a standout pass blocker having allowed just one sack last season.

The Jets also are signing interior offensive lineman Josh Andrews, his agent announced on Saturday. Andrews is a five-year vet formerly of the Eagles and most recently the Colts who's played in 25 career games.

Defensive back Darryl Roberts, who started 10 games last season for Gang Green, has also been released, the team announced. Roberts started at cornerback and also played safety. He's a six-year vet.

»The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with interior offensive lineman Eric Kush, the six-year pro announced via Twitter. Kush, who can play center or either guard, has previously played with the Chiefs, Rams, Bears and Browns. He started seven games last season for the Browns and played in all 16.

The Raiders have also signed tight end Nick O'Leary, his agent announced. O'Leary, primarily a blocking tight end, has started 24 games over five seasons with the Bills, Dolphins and Jaguars.

»The Philadelphia Eagles are signing linebacker Jatavis Brown to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports per Brown's agent. Brown played the first four years of his career with the Chargers, starting 23 of the 56 games he played. Brown was primarily a special teams player in 2019 but in 2018 had 10 starts and recorded 97 tackles.

Philly is also signing safety Will Parks to a one-year deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.

The team later confirmed the signings of Parks and Brown.

»The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of linebacker Kevin Minter on Saturday. Minter is a seven-year veteran who's played the last two campaigns in Tampa.

»The Denver Broncos are signing former Steelers and Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett on a two-year contract, per Rapoport. "Baby Gronk" had 17 catches for 166 yards last season in 16 games with seven starts -- six of them with the Steelers after he was traded from the Seahawks.

»The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Mike Remmers, per his agent. A starter for the Giants at right tackle last season, Remmers could potentially move inside and replace starting guard Stefan Wisniewski, who agreed to terms to sign with the Steelers. The team later confirmed the signing.

