Top five undrafted free-agent classes following 2015 NFL Draft

Undrafted free agents are a bargain for NFL teams, which get "cheap labor" for training camp and potentially a diamond in the rough that surprises the league with their ability to take to coaching and translate their game to the next level.
Below is a ranking of the top five undrafted free-agent classes hauled in by teams since the end of the draft.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Notable UDFA signings: QB Brandon Bridge (South Alabama), OL La'el Collins (LSU), RB Synjyn Days (Georgia Tech), WR George Farmer (USC), WR Antwan Goodley (Baylor), WR Deontay Greenberry (Houston), DT Chucky Hunter (TCU), C Shane McDermott (Miami)
The Cowboys take first prize for their class now that they have signed a first-round talent in Collins. Adding Collins to an already strong offensive line after reeling in Baylor's Goodley and a defensive line stud in Hunter gives the Cowboys a top-notch free-agent class.
2. Baltimore Ravens
Notable UDFA signings: WR DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State), ILB Trey DePriest (Alabama), CB Antoine Lewis (Purdue), QB Jerry Lovelocke (Prairie View A&M), RB Terrence Magee (LSU), K Justin Manton (Louisiana-Monroe), S Nick Perry (Alabama), CB Julian Wilson (Oklahoma), OG Aundray Walker (USC)
Although the Ravens selected Tray Walker in the fourth round, fellow cornerbacks Lewis and Wilson are no slouches themselves. Perry wasn't as heralded as teammate Landon Collins, but could prove himself a strong enough special-teams presence to earn a roster spot. Manton's not likely to unseat Justin Tucker, but if he doesn't end up on someone's practice squad this year, look for him to get a futures contract after the 2015 season and try to win the job if Tucker leaves as a free agent for 2016. Walker's versatility makes him a likely candidate to stick.
3. New Orleans Saints
Notable UDFA signings: DE Tavaris Barnes (Clemson), DT Kaleb Eulls (Mississippi State), OT Doniel Gambrell (Notre Dame College), OG Sean Hickey (Syracuse), DT Bobby Richardson (Indiana)
Even though the Saints picked Stanford tackle Andrus Peat in the first round, the team needs more talent throughout the line -- so picking up the underrated Gambrell and Hickey after the draft was key. Richardson, Barnes and Eulls all have a good chance of eating up one or two spots on New Orleans' front line-depth chart.
4. Miami Dolphins
Notable UDFA signings: OT Mickey Baucus (Arizona), DE Ray Drew (Georgia), OLB Mike Hull (Penn State), WR/KR Christion Jones (Alabama), ILB Jeff Luc (Cincinnati), QB Hutson Mason (Georgia), DT Ellis McCarthy (UCLA), WR Nigel King (Kansas), OG Dionte Savage (Oklahoma), ILB Zach Vigil (Utah State)
Miami made sure to line up the best inside linebacker prospects still on the board after the draft, and if both Hull and Vigil don't make the team, they should be signed elsewhere. McCarthy's athleticism is worth a shot, and maybe he'll mature in the professional environment. Drew was an underrated prospect who could also flourish. Jones could alleviate some or all of Jarvis Landry's return responsibilities, if he can prove himself a reliable fifth or sixth receiver option.
5. Tennessee Titans
Notable UDFA signings: WR Deon Long (Maryland), DT Derrick Lott (Tennessee-Chattanooga), OG Josue Matias (Florida State) FB Connor Neighbors (LSU), FS Cody Prewitt (Ole Miss), CB Cody Riggs (Notre Dame), CB Curtis Riley (Fresno State), OLB J.R. Tavai (USC), OLB Yannik Cudjoe-Virgil (Maryland)
Lott is exactly the type of size/athleticism prospect that will excel in the Titans' defense. Prewitt is not the cover safety teams are looking for right now, but his tenaciousness should earn him a special-teams coverage spot and, eventually, playing time on defense. The rest of this crew will at least provide excellent competition for a team desperately in need of it.