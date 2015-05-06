Top five undrafted free-agent classes following 2015 NFL Draft

Although the Ravens selected Tray Walker in the fourth round, fellow cornerbacks Lewis and Wilson are no slouches themselves. Perry wasn't as heralded as teammate Landon Collins, but could prove himself a strong enough special-teams presence to earn a roster spot. Manton's not likely to unseat Justin Tucker, but if he doesn't end up on someone's practice squad this year, look for him to get a futures contract after the 2015 season and try to win the job if Tucker leaves as a free agent for 2016. Walker's versatility makes him a likely candidate to stick.