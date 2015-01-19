Top five 2015 NFL Draft prospects by position

Winston's immaturity and character concerns overshadow a pro-ready game that could blossom in the right system. Mariota will need some time to transition to the pro game, but his leadership skills and athleticism will lead several coaches to fall in love with his potential. Hundley is a wild card based on his athleticism and playmaking skills. He needs to show better accuracy in workouts, but his résumé suggests he is a winner capable of leading a team as a starter.