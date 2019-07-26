Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 51-60: Calais Campbell drops

Sensing a theme here? We've got our second Cowboys offensive lineman in the 50s and our fifth Cowboy overall -- and we're not even halfway through yet. Not to mention that all five of those players are under 30, and Smith is the 'old man' at age 28. Smith has been in the Top 100 for six straight years now, matching his six straight Pro Bowl bids. This is his lowest ranking since 2014, and the drop is warranted. Smith has missed three games due to injury in each of the last three seasons after missing just one total in his first five years. He's still one of the better blind side protectors in the league, but wear and tear might be starting to catch up to him.