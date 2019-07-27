Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 50-41: Baker Mayfield debuts

For all the offseason ribbing between him and former teammate Antonio Brown, I think JuJu made out pretty well. It was almost universally agreed on that A.B. was out of line when he posted a screenshot of college JuJu asking him for advice on how to get better. The offseason drama shouldn't take away from just how good Smith-Schuster was last season. He topped A.B. in receptions (111 to 104) and receiving yards (1,426 to 1,297) despite being the so-called No. 2 wideout. A huge fumble against the Saints in Week 16 partly contributed to the Steelers missing the playoffs, but he had 11 catches for 115 yards in that game. It's unfair to place all the blame on him, as A.B. did. JuJu as a No. 1 option this season -- without the drama clouding over the team -- should be fun.